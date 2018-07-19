Avenatti calls Trump a ‘Manchurian candidate’ in front of the White House

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who is representing adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump, decried the president as a “Manchurian candidate” during a speech outside the White House on Tuesday.

“Our troops didn’t die in Yorktown, didn’t take Normandy beach, didn’t rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House,” Avenatti said during the speech, the text of which he posted on Twitter.

The lawyer spoke in front of a rally protesting Trump’s controversial remarks during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki.

“Our troops didn't die in Yorktown, didn't take Normandy beach, didn't rebuild Europe and secure the postwar peace that you are now destroying, Mr. President, for you to live as a Manchurian candidate in our White House.” My speech in front of the White House moments ago. pic.twitter.com/eFYWuzzxaN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 18, 2018

Trump has faced bipartisan backlash for downplaying Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and siding with Putin’s denial of the meddling over the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community. – READ MORE

LOS ANGELES — The Justice Department says Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, made “misrepresentations” in a bankruptcy case involving his former law firm that owes more than $440,000 in unpaid federal taxes.

Avenatti’s former firm, Eagan Avenatti LLP, had agreed in January to pay about $2.4 million in back taxes and penalties as part of a resolution of a bankruptcy case involving the firm.

Court documents show some of the money was paid, but attorneys for the government said in May that the firm still owed a portion of the unpaid tax money.

On Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles filed a motion asking a federal judge to compel the payment of $440,291 in unpaid taxes and more than $11,700 in interest. Lawyers from the U.S. attorney’s office represent the government in bankruptcy court when there’s a debt to a government agency, like back taxes or unpaid student loans.

Avenatti, who has garnered national attention as the attorney for Daniels, the porn actress who is suing President Donald Trump following an alleged 2006 affair, said Wednesday that the court filing was “part of a smear campaign” and stressed that he doesn’t personally owe any of the money. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1