PolitiFact Rules Ted Cruz Is ‘Mostly False’ and ‘Technically Correct’ on Immigration

The “independent fact checkers” have a funny way of finding “technically correct” claims by conservatives to be “Mostly False.” W. Gardner Selby at PolitiFact hammered that rating on Sen. Ted Cruz as he calmly described to Dallas NPR station KERA the media’s ardor about separating illegal immigrants from their children:

CRUZ: This is an issue that, I think, the media has largely constructed because what’s shifted is that the (President Donald) Trump administration is endeavoring if people cross illegally to arrest them, not to let them go — and so if they have kids, you know, there is actually a court order that prevents keeping the kids with the parents when you put the parents in jail.

PolitiFact conveniently snipped out liberal-mocking sentences immediately before and after this. Before it was: “There’s a reason why under the Obama administration that often didn’t happen. Because when they apprehended people here illegally, they just let them go. And when you let them go, you didn’t separate children from parents.”

After it was: “So when you see reporters, when you see Democrats saying, ‘Don’t separate kids from their parent,’ what they’re really saying is, ‘Don’t arrest illegal aliens’.” – READ MORE

