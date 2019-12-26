Comedian Whitney Cummings: I said ‘Merry Christmas’ to an ‘agnostic’ intern and got reported to human resources

Comedian Whitney Cummings shared with late-night TV host Conan O’Brien that she said “Merry Christmas” to an intern on a TV program she was a part of last year — and got reported to human resources for her offense.

Cummings noted on Wednesday’s program: “I was leaving, like on or whatever today was, and I was like, ‘Bye, guys! Merry Christmas!’ Like just a formality, what you would say, right? I come back, like, June 6th. HR calls me, and they’re like, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said ‘Merry Christmas.'”

According to Page Six, Cummings was a co-showrunner on the “Roseanne” reboot. Perhaps not coincidentally, the show’s star Roseanne Barr left in 2018 after public outcry over her tweet criticizing Valerie Jarrett — an official from former President Barack Obama’s administration — that many saw as racist. But Barr denied the charges, saying that she didn’t know Jarrett is black.

As far as Cummings' offense, she told O'Brien her "Merry Christmas" utterance was merely a "formality" and that "I don't even care how your Christmas was."