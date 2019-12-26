Florida man died from a meth overdose before he was ripped apart by an alligator, officials say

A Florida man who was found eaten by an alligator this summer actually died from a meth overdose, a recent autopsy report indicated.

According to The Associated Press, medical examiners say that Michael Glenn Ford II, 45, had methamphetamine in his system that resulted in his death.

His body had been found partially torn apart and eaten by an alligator in a canal on private property in Polk County, Florida, in June. Ford was naked when he was discovered and his clothes were not found in his car or at the scene.

When his body was discovered, a large alligator had a part of Ford’s body in his mouth, law enforcement officials said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission then trapped and performed a necropsy on the gator, which was found to have one of Ford’s hands and one of his feet inside its stomach. – READ MORE