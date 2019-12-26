Former Employee Sues Nike For $1.1 Million, Claims Preferred Pronouns Were Ignored

This week, a former Nike contractor who identifies as a man filed a lawsuit against Nike and a staffing firm that hires for Nike, alleging that they permitted a hostile work environment in which the contractor’s preferred pronouns were not used.

As CBS News reports, computer engineer Jazz Lyles, who was employed by Nike between May 2017 and September 2018 and “identifies as transmasculine and prefers the pronouns they/them/their,” is asking for $1.1 million in damages. The suit claims that Nike did not implement necessary changes to address the reported hostile environment.

The lawsuit states, “When someone refuses to acknowledge a person’s gender identity or insists on referring to them by a gender to which they do not identify (called misgendering), this causes real and significant harm. This is particularly true when a person is misgendered repeatedly on a daily basis.” It also states, according to biz journals.com, “In efforts to maintain a positive brand image and reputation, Nike has stressed inclusivity with its ‘Be True’ campaign, emphasizing equality and diversity to the public, and utilizing transgender athletes as part of that campaign. However, behind closed doors, Nike’s culture is one of inequality and pervasive harassment for those who do not fit the gender stereotypes and mold of the dominant cisgender white male culture.”

In response, Nike stated that it “is committed to a culture of diversity, inclusion and respect where everyone can succeed and realize their full potential.” – READ MORE