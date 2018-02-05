With 5 Words, Donald Trump Jr. Sums Up America’s Reaction to Final National Anthem of NFL Season

As singer Pink performed the anthem, the Associated Press reported players stood with their hands over their hearts.

In response, President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted about the ceremony and its lack of drama. – READ MORE

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots to put an end to what has been an incredibly political and drama-filled NFL season.

Hundreds of players have kneeled during the national anthem, President Donald Trump has slammed players for disrespecting the flag and Vice President Mike Pence even walked out of an Indianapolis Colts game after seeing players protest.

However, when three-time Grammy winner Pink opened up the Super Bowl despite announcing that she had the flu and had an extremely rough rehearsal, not a single player kneeled for the national anthem. – READ MORE

“Superman” Dean Cain wasn’t at the Super Bowl but not being in Minneapolis didn’t stop his family from showing their respect for the national anthem.

Cain posted a video on Twitter of his family at home, all standing with their hands over their hearts as Pink belted the “Star Spangled Banner”:

“This family stands,” the actor and former Buffalo Bills player captioned the video. – READ MORE

