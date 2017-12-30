Colts Would Have to Refund Upset Fans if Players Kneel During the Anthem, if New Law Passed

Anthem-protesting NFL players have often said that their cause is worth any public scorn, or financial hardship they might have to endure.

Well, a recently proposed state law in Indiana is going to make the players, and their teams, put their money where their mouth is.

Under new legislation filed this week in Indiana, if Colts players kneel in protest of the anthem, any Colts fan angered by that demonstration would have the right to demand a refund from the team.

Republican Rep. Milo Smith told the Indianapolis Star, that the impetus for the bill came when he witnessed the Colts protest at a game in September. As Smith described it, it was something that “didn’t sit right with me.”- READ MORE

