Bono: Trump a ‘Post-Truth President Leading a Post-Trust Country’

U2 frontman Bono bashed President Donald Trump in a lengthy Rolling Stone cover story this week, lamenting Trump’s criticism of the press and said the election of the real estate mogul and the current political climate “is surely the bleakest era since Nixon.”

“In the Western world, in our lifetime, there has never been a moment, until very recently, when fairness and equality was not improving,” the Irish rocker said. “There were setbacks, but it was as if the world was on a trajectory toward fairness and justice and equality for all.”

But then the election of Trump happened, Bono said, and then “People’s innocence had died. And a generation that had grown up thinking that the human spirit had a natural evolution toward fairness and justice was learning this might not be the case.”

Bono also bemoaned President Trump’s criticism of the press, saying, “Democracy is a remarkable conceit that depends on an effective news media. So ‘fake news’ is not a fake threat. You have a post-truth president leading a post-trust country.” – READ MORE

