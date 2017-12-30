Son Of Prominent Democrat Gets No Jail Time After Arrest At Violent Anti-Trump Rally

A Minnesota rally in support of Donald Trump turned violent and chaotic in March 2016. As many as 125 counter-protesters charged the rally at the state capitol, hurling smoke bombs, punching people, spraying pepper spray into Trump supporters’ faces and blasting fireworks.

Anarchists were the most violent. A small group of counter protesters wore all-black clothing, hiding their faces with bandanas and goggles, police said.

Linwood “Woody” Kaine, a son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who at the time was the running mate of Hillary Clinton, was there — somewhere. The Pioneer Press in Minnesota reported exactly what happened.

Kaine, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged with three misdemeanors, but two of the charges — concealing his identity and fleeing a peace officer — were dismissed Dec. 11. Kaine pleaded guilty to obstructing legal process/interfering with a peace officer and was sentenced on Thursday to — probation, and a $236 fine. – READ MORE

