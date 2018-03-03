2018 Poll: Immigration/Gun Control Top Issues for Voters; Russia ‘Collusion’ Dead Last

Immigration/border security along with “gun control/Second Amendment” are the issues that voters care most about going into the 2018 midterm elections while Russia “collusion” ranks dead last, according to the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll.

The poll shows that Republicans may be better off focusing on immigration and border security in the midterms to energize the party’s base, as immigration/border security was the top issue for Republican voters (17% compared to 9% for Democrats) while gun control/Second Amendment was the top issue for Democrats (17% compared to 9% for Republicans). The third issue that was most important to voters was taxes. Though House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has derided the tax cuts as “crumbs,” many Americans have been seeing the benefits of the tax cuts in their paychecks.

Not even 1% (.5%) of those surveyed said Russia/election meddling was the top issue even though the media keep hyping it while majorities even believed that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, will continue to do so, and President Donald Trump has not been forceful enough addressing the issue. – READ MORE

