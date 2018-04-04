Colorado GOP Member Resigns After Disgusting Tweet Goes Viral

An unnamed member of the Alamosa County Republican Party in Colorado has resigned in disgrace after a social media post on Friday came out horribly wrong.

KUSA in Denver first reported on the since-deleted Facebook post. It read: “Out of self-respect — be Republican. Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor.”

That same message was also posted to Twitter on Friday, and although it stayed up longer than the deleted Facebook post, it has since been taken down as well.

According to The Hill, the Alamosa Republicans posted a follow-up message on Saturday apologizing for the prior post, explaining that the person responsible for writing it has resigned from their position in the party. – READ MORE

