Company Breaks Narrative by Refusing to Pull Ads from Ingraham’s Show

Posted on by
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has lost a number of advertisers as part of a boycott organized by Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg.

But one advertiser announced Monday he has no plans to take his ads off Ingraham’s program.

Mike Lindell, CEO and founder of MyPillow, used his Twitter account to announce his ads are staying on Ingraham’s show.

The calls for an advertiser boycott began last week when Ingraham posted a rather innocuous tweet saying Hogg had “whined” about not being accepted to four colleges he had applied to. – READ MORE

