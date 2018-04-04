Politics TV
WATCH: Judge Nap Breaks Down How Clintons, FISA, And The FBI Are Going to Come Crashing Down
Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano broke down the upcoming investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the FBI and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. He expects subpoenas to start flying.
.@Judgenap on U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate FBI @foxandfriends https://t.co/XtTxpa2Xov pic.twitter.com/AGEaYKc4ib
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2018
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced John Huber, the U.S. attorney in Utah, will be investigating Clinton along with the FBI and the Department of Justice for their role in spying on President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.
“The attorney general appoints the chief federal prosecutor for Utah to investigate three things,” Napolitano said.
"The exoneration of Mrs. Clinton before all the evidence was in. The exoneration of President Clinton and Secretary Clinton on Uranium One before all the evidence was in and the abuse of FISA by the FBI and the DOJ."