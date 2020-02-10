Colorado Air Force veteran’s funeral draws hundreds of strangers in snowstorm

Hundreds of people refused to let a snowstorm keep them from laying to rest a Colorado veteran who would have had no mourners.

Clyde Baldwin served in the Air Force for 20 years from 1950 to 1970 — a period that included the Korean and Vietnam wars, according to reports. He was 91.

His funeral was Friday in Colorado Springs. The large crowd answered a call from a local VFW post requesting their attendance because Baldwin’s only relative — a sister in Oklahoma — was unable to make it, Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported.

Baldwin, a decorated staff sergeant in the Air Force, wasn’t married and had no children. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --