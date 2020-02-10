MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Explodes On Democrats Over Socialism: ‘It Doesn’t Frickin Work!’ (VIDEO)

Left-wing MSNBC host Chris Matthews exploded on the Democratic presidential candidates following Friday night’s primary debate for embracing socialism, saying, “it doesn’t frickin work!”

“…the issue of this campaign, it is that word ‘socialism,’” Matthews said. “Some people like it, younger people like it, those of us like me, who grew up in the Cold War and saw some aspects of it, if there visiting places like Vietnam, like I have, like Cuba, being there, I’ve seen what socialism’s like, I don’t like it, OK?” Matthews said. “It’s not only not free, it doesn’t frickin work!” – READ MORE

