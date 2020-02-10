BIDEN: Ban plastic straws, enact federal bottle deposit law (VIDEO)

Joe Biden wants to ban plastic straws, and create a federal bottle deposit law to combat “climate change”.

“There has to be a deposit on the bottle so you’re going to pay more for that bottle of water, for example, in a plastic container, unless you return it and get your money back for the plastic bottle,” Biden said in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Ten states currently have laws requiring consumers to pay a 5- or 10-cent deposit on most beverage containers. He wants to create uniformity and require the other 40 to participate, as well.

“I don’t think we should be using plastic straws anymore in restaurants,” he continued, drawing a smattering of applause. – READ MORE

