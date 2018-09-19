Collins wants Kavanaugh and accuser to be cross-examined by lawyers at hearing

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has requested that lawyers for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexual assault be able to cross-examine both of them at Monday’s scheduled hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Collins, a key swing vote in Kavanaugh’s confirmation, sent a letter on Tuesday to the committee chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, calling the accusations leveled against the judge by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford “serious” and asking that Ford’s attorney be allowed to question Kavanaugh, and vice versa.

Read my full letter to the Chairman & Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee here: https://t.co/WzOXlyPrAA pic.twitter.com/eALSEmPygN — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 18, 2018

“Such an approach would provide more continuity, elicit the most information, and allow an in-depth examination of the allegations,” Collins wrote in her letter to Grassley. – READ MORE

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) is calling on the FBI to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that have delayed his confirmation vote.

Schumer on Monday evening accused the White House of “intentionally” choosing “to bury its head in the sand and make weak excuses” for its pick.

“We need the FBI to step forward to ensure that the Senate and American public have complete information about this troubling alleged incident before a hearing is held,” he said in a statement.

Schumer issued his remarks shortly after the Justice Department announced that the allegation against Kavanaugh “does not involve any potential federal crime,” according to The Associated Press. – READ MORE