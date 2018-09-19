Jerry Brown Attacks Trump: ‘Something’s Gotta Happen To This Guy’ (VIDEO)

Speaking with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC on Monday about climate change, California Governor Jerry Brown consistently ratcheted up his attack on President Trump, first saying he was not normal, then calling him an “enabler of climate negligence” and “saboteur,” and finally snapping, “Something’s got to happen to this guy, because if we don’t get rid of him, he’s going to undermine America and even the world.”

Mitchell stated, “We’re in the midst of hurricanes, and the aftermath of hurricanes, and you still have the President of the United States denying the science of climate change. How do you counteract that?”

Brown replied, “Firs,t I want to say that it’s really extraordinary that the president can deny science like that, but he’s done so many other terr—what’s the word, I don’t even have an adjective. It’s bad, and how we counteract it is with a climate summit, with normal people respecting the truth, and communicating that with other normal people, and combating the President of the United States in what are lies, distortions, and quite frankly, bizarre behavior.”- READ MORE

California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday said his state will launch its own satellite in a bid to combat climate change, following up on a promise he made after the election of President Trump.

“We’re going to launch our own satellite — our own damn satellite to figure out where the pollution is and how we’re going to end it,” Brown told the audience at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco.

The Golden State will work with San Francisco-based Planet Labs to launch a satellite that would track climate-change-causing pollutants. The company has already launched 150 satellites, Brown said.

“In California, with science under attack, in fact we’re under attack by a lot of people, including Donald Trump, but the climate threat still keeps growing,” Brown added. “So, we want to know, what the hell is going on all over the world, all the time?”

The outgoing governor, who will leave at the end of the year and will be replaced by Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom or Republican businessman John Cox, didn’t divulge any how much it will cost the state to undergo a space-related project that is generally done by the federal government.- READ MORE