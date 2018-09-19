Decorated college golfer found dead on course, man arrested for murder

A 22-year-old homeless man with “an urge to rape and kill a woman” assaulted and fatally stabbed a decorated, nationally-ranked college golfer and then left her body on an Iowa golf course, officials said.

The body of Celia Barquin Arozamena, an international student from Spain studying at Iowa State University, was found Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, police said in a news release.

Investigators said they were called to the golf course around 10:20 a.m. Monday after golfers found an unattended golf bag on the course. Officers found the body “some distance away” and later determined the 22-year-old woman had been assaulted and died as a result.

***Update*** Ames Police charge Collin Daniel Richards, age 22 with 1st Degree Murder. Please keep the victim and her family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/XmpSx9X0m0 — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) September 18, 2018

Police said the investigation led them to Collin Daniel Richards, also 22, who has been charged with first-degree murder.