2020: Oddsmakers Favoring Kamala Harris to Win Dem Presidential Nomination

Top Oddsmakers Have Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) As The Early Favorite To Win The 2020 Democratic Presidential Nomination.

According to a Wednesday evening report in the San Francisco Chronicle, on Oddshark, “Harris has surged into a tie with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the best Democratic odds to win the 2020 presidential election.” The report also notes that Oddschecker, which compares betting odds across various sites and sportsbooks, gives Harris “9/2 odds to win the Democratic nomination, followed by Joe Biden with 11/2 odds.”

President Donald Trump, though, is still the favorite to win reelection, with Oddshark reportedly giving him +140 to win in 2020 while Oddschecker gives Trump 11/8 odds.

To win her party’s nomination, the freshman California Senator who recently said she would not rule out a 2020 run will need the support of black voters, especially in early primary states like South Carolina. Harris told the left-wing Netroots conference last week that when it comes to “identity politics,” Democrats “won’t be shut up” and be “silenced.”- READ MORE

Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, ignited fireworks on social media by stating in a Fourth of July tweet that the Declaration of Independence was signed by “eight immigrants.”

“A reminder this Fourth of July: it was eight immigrants who signed the Declaration of Independence. Happy Independence Day,” said Ms. Harris, whose message was echoed by others.

A reminder this Fourth of July: it was eight immigrants who signed the Declaration of Independence. Happy Independence Day. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 4, 2018

Critics accused Ms. Harris of politicizing the holiday celebration with a faulty comparison to the current political debate over illegal immigration.

“In case you were wondering, the answer is yes. Democrats will politicize everything,” said the conservative website Twitchy. “Kamala Harris doesn’t so much want to celebrate the Fourth of July as use it to try and score cheap political points.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1