Report: Nancy Pelosi had ‘wishlist’ of unrelated demands for coronavirus bill, killing bipartisan agreement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is reportedly why Democrats suddenly opposed an emergency coronavirus relief bill that had bipartisan support in the Senate.

According to Ben Williamson, the chief of staff for Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Pelosi returned to Washington, D.C., on Sunday with a wish list of sudden demands, striking down the bipartisan agreement made by the Senate.

Senate spends all weekend negotiating a bipartisan deal. Agreement reached. Pelosi flies in from California, whips out her unrelated “wishlist,” and says no. Senate Democrats then vote against proceeding on a bill they negotiated. Jaw dropping. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 22, 2020

“Senate spends all weekend negotiating a bipartisan deal. Agreement reached. Pelosi flies in from California, whips out her unrelated ‘wishlist,’ and says no. Senate Democrats then vote against proceeding on a bill they negotiated. Jaw dropping,” Williamson explained.

John Bresnahan, Politico’s Washington bureau chief, reported that Pelosi had a “laundry list” of new demands, including many items completely unrelated to COVID-19 relief, like election security funding, student loan debt forgiveness, and a “host of other issues.” – READ MORE

