Collins: My office has gotten ‘pretty ugly voicemails, threats’ over Kavanaugh

GOP Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who has been viewed as a key swing vote in the Supreme Court fight, said in a recent interview that her office has received “some pretty ugly voicemails” over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.

“My office has received some pretty ugly voicemails, threats, terrible things said to my staff,” Collins said in an interview with WVOM on Wednesday.

“This has been a very ugly process and I think that’s very unfortunate for everyone involved,” Collins added.

Collins made the remarks while discussing threats Kavanaugh has received since President Trump nominated him to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. She also discussed threats made to Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. Collins stressed she does not “equate” threats she has received to Ford’s. – READ MORE

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-ca) Mocked Sen. Susan Collins (R-me) Late Wednesday Night About Threats She And Her Staff Received Over The Nomination Of Brett Kavanaugh.

“Boo hoo hoo. You’re a senator who police will protect. A sexual assault victim can’t sleep in her home tonight because of threats,” Swalwell tweeted, referring to reports Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has received death threats. “She’s on her own while you and your @SenateGOP colleagues try to rush through a hearing.”

In his now-deleted tweet, Swalwell — who is considering a presidential run in 2020 — responded to a Hill article detailing the threatening voicemails and phone calls Collins’ office received:

“We’ve had some very abusive callers. … We’ve had some very vulgar calls and sort of harassing the staff,” Steve Abbot, Collins’s chief of staff, told a Maine TV station at the time.

“Have you seen the emails … where he talked about Roe v. Wade not being settled law. He [bleeped] lied to you. How [bleeped] naive do you have to be?” the caller in the voicemail said. – READ MORE