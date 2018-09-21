HuffPo Survey Finds Smaller Percentage Of Women Than Men Find Accusations Against Kavanaugh ‘Credible’

A smaller percentage of women than men find the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to be “credible,” but more men than women find them “not credible.”

That’s according to a new poll from the left-leaning Huffington Post, which partnered with YouGov to conduct the survey.

Using the interactive features to filter results by gender, one finds the startling statistic. When asked: "Do you think that the allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh generally is or is not credible?" 28% of men said it was credible, while 25% of women said the same.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) criticized Democrats on Tuesday over their handling of the sexual assault allegation levied at Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Graham likened the way the Democrats have handled the allegation, which surfaced last week in news reports and was made public over the weekend in an interview in the Post with Kavanaugh’s accuser, to a “drive-by shooting.”

“All I can say is that we’re bringing this to a close,” Graham told the newspaper.

“They’ve had tons of time to do this. This has been a drive-by shooting when it comes to Kavanaugh,” Graham continued. “I’ll listen to the lady, but we’re going to bring this to a close.”

Other senators expressed their own criticism of Democrats' handling of the allegations, particularly over the revelation that ranking Senate Judiciary Committee Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) sat on the allegation for weeks after receiving it in a letter over the summer.