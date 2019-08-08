Huffington Post contributor says it might be time to cut her children’s Trump-supporting grandparents out of their lives

A Huffington Post contributor wrote in an op-ed that she is considering removing her children’s grandparents from the kids’ lives because the grandparents, both in their 70s, are conservative Republicans who support President Donald Trump.

Guest writer Hannah Selinger’s article, “It Might Be Time to Cut My Right-Wing, Trump-Loving In-Laws Out of My Kids’ Lives,” did not feature the notion of tolerance and dedication to family being stronger than political ideologies.

Selinger explained that her in-laws’ “offensive” behaviors — as well as where they live (“Florida’s Gulf Coast in a predominantly white, older community saturated by conservative talking points”) — are damaging to the point where she is worrying that her children will be negatively impacted by the grandparents’ ideologies, including their pro-life views on abortion.

(…)

Selinger said she even reached out to her unnamed mother-in-law to discuss the impact of the Charlottesville, Virginia, riots and the death of Heather Heyer in an effort to criticize President Donald Trump and his supporters. – READ MORE