Collins Breaks with Trump and Becomes First GOP Senator to Support Blocking His Border National Emergency

Senator Susan Collins recently spoke out against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration, becoming the first Republican senator to officially say that she would support a bill to block the transfer of funds.

Collins spoke to reporters on Wednesday, saying the declaration has “dubious constitutionality.” However, the lawmaker said that the bill would have to be solely for blocking the resolution if Democrats wanted her to vote for it.

“If it’s a ‘clean’ disapproval resolution, I will support it,” said Collins.

This is not the first time that Collins has spoken out against the declaration. She also had an interview on Tuesday that slammed the transfer of funds to build the border wall, saying that was not the law’s purpose.

“I am strongly opposed to the president invoking his national emergency powers. I don’t believe that’s what the law was intended to cover,” Collins said in an interview with a Maine TV station.– READ MORE