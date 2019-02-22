CNN’s Van Jones Compares Jussie Smollett To MLB Star Jackie Robinson: ‘The Fall Of An Icon’ (VIDEO)

While many have associated “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s name with potential felony, Van Jones of CNN has a very different name in mind: MLB icon Jackie Robinson.

According to Fox News, Van Jones made the bizarre comparison between Robinson and Smollett on Thursday “during a rant about how beneficial the actor has been to the ‘black community.'” His comments followed Chicago P.D.’s testimony that Jussie Smollett is now alleged to have staged a hoax hate crime against himself.

“This is the fall of an icon and I don’t think people understand how important he has been in the black community,” Jones said on Thursday. “‘Empire’ as a show, to have him as a beloved character, I think did a great deal to knock back homophobia in the black community. The fact that he has been celebrated and you see homophobia in the black community through his eyes on the show, this is a Jackie Robinson against homophobia.”

CNN's Van Jones on Jussie Smollett: “This is a Jackie Robinson against homophobia in the black community, an icon, a beloved icon” pic.twitter.com/u9Bz7Rs5z1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019

Unlike Jackie Robinson, the first MLB player to break the color barrier in 1947, the 36-year-old Smollett has been working in the entertainment industry virtually unimpeded since childhood, during which he starred in such hit children’s movies like “The Mighty Ducks” and “North.” In adulthood, he has starred in Academy Award-nominated movies like “Marshall” and summer blockbusters like “Alien: Covenant.” On “Empire,” the actor allegedly amassed for himself a salary of $65k per episode (possibly more) — which he apparently felt dissatisfied with to the point of staging a hoax “hate crime” for publicity purposes. How this compares to Jackie Robinson, an American hero, is unclear at best.- READ MORE