New ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Will ‘Hand The Movie Back To Fans.’ Feminists Are INCENSED.

Jason Reitman, who is directing the newest film in the “Ghostbusters” franchise has promised to “hand the movie back to fans,” and feminists who put their faith in an all-female reboot are not happy.

Last month, in a surprise reveal, Reitman, the son of the original “Ghostbusters” director, Ivan Reitman, released a teaser-trailer for a new “Ghostbusters” film. The new movie, which will hit theaters in 2020, will reportedly take place in the same universe as the original, and will star much of the original cast (albeit without Harold Ramis, who died several years ago), with the addition of a team of teenaged “Ghostbusters” protegees.

Feminists and other assorted social justice warriors were already angry that the promised all-female “Ghostbusters” sequels were shelved indefinitely, and that Reitman, a male director, would take the helm of the franchise (at one point, star of the all-female reboot, Leslie Jones, even compared the switch-up to “something Donald Trump would do“).

Now, after an interview with “Vanity Fair” Tuesday, Reitman has unlocked an entirely new circle of social justice hell, telling the magazine that his new movie won’t just return “Ghostbusters” to its roots, but it will “go back to original technique and hand the movie back to the fans.”

I had been looking forward to @JasonReitman’s take on GHOSTBUSTERS. Then he went and said that stupid shit about “handing the movie back to the fans,” as if the female cast had stolen the original from our precious little boy memories or something. I’ll probably skip it now. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) February 20, 2019

Hi @JasonReitman! Can we have a chat about this little comment you made? Because let me tell you, hoo golly, does it not only completely disregard female fans of #Ghostbusters, it actively supports the behaviors of the festering open wounds known as Men Online. pic.twitter.com/TEViOIBLey — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) February 20, 2019