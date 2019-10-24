College students answer loud and clear when asked about a possible Hillary Clinton 2020 bid: ‘Go home!’ (VIDEO)

Earlier this month, Campus Reform’s Eduardo Neret visited George Washington University in Washington, D.C., to ask students their thoughts on a potential 2020 presidential run from former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

As previously reported by TheBlaze, Clinton is reportedly considering a 2020 presidential bid if she sees a viable path to the White House. The former secretary of state also reportedly thinks about the election and about President Donald Trump "all the time."