Beto Slams Trump’s Lynching Remark As ‘One Of The Most Obscene Things’ In His Lifetime — But He Forgives Biden For The Same Comparison

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) argued on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s comparison of the ongoing impeachment inquiry against him to a lynching is an example of his unfitness for the presidency, but excused his Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden for previously making a similar remark.

“When we use terror in this country to keep people down – through lynchings, through burnings, through drownings, through beatings – to be in that memorial, to listen to Bryan Stevenson, to understand our history,” O’Rourke said. “And then to have the most privileged, the most powerful white man on the face of the planet invoke that same word to describe what is happening to him, it’s one of the most obscene things that I’ve heard in American life in my lifetime.”

“And it goes to show the extent to which he will lie,” he continued. “The extent to which he will commit these obscenities, and the extent to which his administration and his presidency is unjust on every single level that matters.”

Costa, however, noted that following Trump's remarks, footage has been circulating showing several top Democrats referring to former President Bill Clinton's impeachment proceedings as a "lynching," including by the Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.