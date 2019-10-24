Trump campaign trolls Biden after buying URL named for his Latino campaign

Just after the Biden campaign rolled out a Latino voter outreach program Wednesday, the Trump campaign quickly figured out another way to “own the libs” by buying the URL for Biden’s new campaign slogan.

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, who spent the day campaigning across Pennsylvania and Iowa, announced “Todos Con Biden” to drum up a network of Latino voters to support the former vice president.

But the Biden campaign committed a cardinal sin in public relations: they failed to reserve the domain name before they announced the slogan. They did not purchase www.todosconbiden.com or even reserve the @TodosConBiden Twitter handle.

The Trump campaign saw a prime opportunity to troll and snatched up the website and social media handle, and used them to mock Biden.

A visit to www.todosconbiden.com revealed a message in both English and Spanish: “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos. Joe is all talk.”

The only link on the page redirects visitors to the Trump campaign's Latino outreach site, "Latinos for Trump."