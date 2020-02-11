College Student Felt Humiliated when Joe Biden Called Her ‘Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldier’

The 21-year-old student who former Vice President Joe Biden called a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier” during a New Hampshire town hall is speaking out.

Madison Moore, a student at Mercer University in Georgia, got into an altercation with the former vice president on Sunday when she questioned his electability after his campaign flopped in Iowa. Biden, who has been known to get snippy on the campaign trail when asked about topics he does not like, did not address the question directly, choosing rather to bemoan the Iowa Caucuses, in which he came in fourth. Before starting that topic, though, Biden tried his hand at a joke.

Joe Biden to New Hampshire voter asking about why he lost in Iowa “you’re a lying dog-faced pony solider” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020

‘It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president,” she said. “Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.”

Moore added that Biden’s dismissal of both her and the Iowa Caucuses suggests his campaign is in serious trouble.

“He has been performing extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he couldn’t just straight answer my question without bullying or intimidating just exacerbates that fact,” she said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --