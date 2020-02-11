Ocasio-Cortez Has New ‘D*mn’ Message For Those Mocking Her For ‘Bootstrap’ Comment

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is not ready to let go of her self-created “bootstrap” controversy just yet. After inspiring a flood of criticism and mockery online when she engaged in her own “you didn’t build that” moment during a congressional hearing last Thursday — attempting to debunk the rags-to-riches American ideal by approaching the famous metaphor literally — the far-left freshman congresswoman revived the issue in a post Sunday. Republicans hitting her with “‘bootstrap’ jokes” just weren’t paying enough “attention” to the debate, she said.

“For GOPers who spent this week mocking the poor ‘bootstrap’ jokes, why don’t you listen to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony give one damn reason why we shouldn’t have an accurate poverty line in this country,” an incensed Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Unless of course you were talking paying to the actual hearing.”

For GOPers who spent this week mocking the poor w/“bootstrap” jokes, why don’t you listen to Ms. Hutchinson’s testimony & give one damn reason why we shouldn’t have an accurate poverty line in this country. Unless of course you were talking w/o paying attn to the actual hearing. https://t.co/4YCypOfxpB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2020

The Democrat, who is one of the most vocal supporters of fellow democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign, linked to a video of a testimony from a single mom who told Congress, “I’ve pulled myself up by the bootstraps so many damn times that I ripped them off.” – READ MORE

