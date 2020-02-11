Bernie Sanders doesn’t see a future for pro-lifers in the Democratic Party: ‘Being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) doesn’t see a future for people who believe in protecting the rights of the unborn in his vision of the Democratic Party.

At a presidential candidate forum in New Hampshire on Saturday, Sanders was asked, “Is there such a thing as a pro-life Democrat in your vision of the party?”

Sanders responded in the negative, saying, “I think being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part of being a Democrat, if you’re asking me,” to applause and cheers from the audience.

Bernie Sanders: no such thing as a pro-life Democrat, “being pro-choice is an absolutely essential part”https://t.co/GgiTeiBWIL pic.twitter.com/Vq0keeBavq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2020

“And I may be wrong on this, I think, in the Senate probably 95% of the Democrats are pro-choice, you have a few who are not,” Sanders continued, adding that there is “maybe even a higher percentage” of pro-abortion Democrats in the House of Representatives. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --