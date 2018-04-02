Brother of Florida shooting victim says he was shut out of March for Our Lives because speech ‘didn’t fit into the agenda’

The brother of a Florida school shooting victim said he wasn’t included in last week’s March for Our Lives because his speech “didn’t fit into the agenda,” despite organizers blaming his lack of inclusion on miscommunication.

Hunter Pollack, the brother of Meadow Pollack — who was one of the 17 killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — pushed back on fellow student David Hogg’s claim Saturday that a miscommunication barred the Florida school shooting survivor from speaking at the rally in Washington, D.C.

“Thank you, I appreciate you pushing out my video but there was no miscommunication my speech didn’t fit In to the agenda,” Pollack tweeted in response to Hogg promoting the student’s speech that would have been read during the march.

Thank you , I appreciate you pushing out my video but there was no miscommunication my speech didn’t fit I️n to the agenda . https://t.co/t3FnYTVnmC — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 31, 2018

Pollack told local10.com last week he was set to give a speech, but wasn’t allowed to put is voice out. – READ MORE

