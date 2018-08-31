Carl Bernstein responds to Trump ‘taunt’: ‘I stand by my reporting’

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein fired back after repeated attacks from President Trump, saying he stands by his July report about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” Bernstein tweeted at Trump. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting.”

.@realdonaIdtrump– I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties. No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting. — Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) August 30, 2018

Bernstein response came after the president called him a “degenerate fool” who lives in the past and made up a fake story. – READ MORE

President Trump called for AT&T to cut ties with CNN’s Jeff Zucker Thursday, after the first family and the cable news network got caught up in a public feud on Twitter – but it doesn’t appear that the telecom giant is ready to weigh in on its news subsidiary’s boss.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” Trump tweeted. “Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

A federal judge approved AT&T’s $85 billion acquisition of CNN’s parent, Time Warner, earlier this year. As a result, CNN now falls under the control of AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson – whose business is highly regulated by the federal government.

Fox News reached out to AT&T with a series of questions, including whether or not the company stands by Zucker after the president called for his job.

“No comment from AT&T,” a spokesperson replied via email.

On Wednesday night, CNN’s public relations department tweeted an unprecedented attackon Trump that led to the president calling for Zucker’s job. The statement from CNN came after the president mocked Watergate legend Carl Bernstein, who co-wrote the widely disputed report that Trump’s former lawyer was prepared to give damning information about the president to Special Counsel Robert Mueller – READ MORE