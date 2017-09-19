Colin Kaepernick Wins NFLPA’s ‘Community Outreach’ Award

FOLLOW US!



The NFL Players’ Association union is still bestowing accolades upon Colin Kaepernick. The NFLPA awarded him a “community outreach” award for 2017, even though Kaepernick is no longer an NFL football player.

Last week, the NFL Player’s Association (NFLPA) awarded Kaepernick its Community MVP after he gave away $900,000 to various liberal causes and organizations.

The NFLPA celebrated Kaepernick after he made his ninth $100,000 donation to a non-profit organization, according to Niners Wire – READ MORE