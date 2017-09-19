Iran Threatens to Drop ‘Father of All Bombs’

A senior Iranian military leader claims the Islamic Republic has developed the “father of all bombs,” a 10-ton bomb that is said to rival the United States’ ‘mother of all bombs,” or MOAB, according to regional reports.

Iranian General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s airspace division, claimed in an interview over the weekend with the country’s state-controlled media that Iran has developed the 10-ton bomb and has the capability to drop them from aircraft.

The announcement coincides with other saber-rattling comments by senior Iranian military officials claiming that they have infiltrated the American military.

“These bombs are at our disposal, can be launched from aircraft, and they are highly destructive,” Hajizadeh was quoted as telling Iran’s state controlled Fars News Agency. – READ MORE