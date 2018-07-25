4-Year-Olds Are Smarter Than Democrats. Study Finds Toddlers Dislike Freeloaders.

Democrats are all about free stuff. Free health care. Free college. Free birth control. Heck, even free money (with the new very Democratic idea of “basic income,” in which the government takes your money and gives it to . . . anyone).

“Children as young as age 4 express dislike of and are willing to punish those who freeload off the work of other group members, a new Yale University study has found,” reported Yale News.

But kids also make a clear distinction between those who freeload intentionally and those who have good reasons why they can’t contribute.

“This expectation of cooperation emerges by pre-school and maybe even earlier,” said Yarrow Dunham, assistant professor of psychology and senior author of the paper published in Psychological Science.

Psychologists have long wondered why humans tend to be cooperative and are willing to make sacrifices to sustain cooperation. We pay taxes, stop at red lights, help elderly neighbors — and dislike and are willing to punish those who violate these social norms. Psychologists have debated whether this occurs naturally or arises during socialization. – READ MORE

