Mountain lion Colorado runner killed was young kitten, officials say

The mountain lion a Colorado runner claimed to have killed in January was a young kitten, according to wildlife officials.

Travis Kauffman, 31, strangled and bludgeoned the cat to death on Feb. 4 at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space in Larimer County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a necropsy report published by Fox affiliate KDVR.

The mountain lion was determined to be around 3 to 4 months old and weighed 24 pounds at the time of its necropsy. The animal was scavenged after its death.

Kauffman told reporters earlier this month that he engaged in what was "just like a wrestling match" with the lion, after it attacked him while he was running alone.