Trump SCOTUS Nominee Kavanaugh One Step Closer to Confirmation Hearing With New Filing

President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, returned a 110-page questionnaire along with thousands of pages of documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee late Friday evening.

Brett Kavanaugh said in his response to the Senate Judiciary Committee that no one from the Trump administration asked him about “any currently pending or specific case, legal issue, or question in a manner that could reasonably be interpreted as seeking any express or implied assurances concerning your position on such case, issue, or question.”

Kavanaugh previously served 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit which means he is vetted, however, the Democrats are still trying to delay his confirmation using several different strategies.

Kavanaugh also turned over speeches, interviews, hundreds of pages of published writings, and past court filings, Politico reported.

Kavanaugh wrote in his questionnaire that White House counsel Don McGahn first discussed a potential nomination with him late on June 27, the same day that Justice Anthony Kennedy officially announced a retirement from the Supreme Court. On July 8, the day before Trump named Kavanaugh, the nominee wrote that he spoke with the president in the morning and met that evening with the president and First Lady Melania Trump. – READ MORE

