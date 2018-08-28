Cohen thanks GoFundMe donors for contributing more than $160K

President Trump‘s former personal attorney Michael Cohen this week thanked individuals who donated to a fundraiser dedicated to covering his legal bills.

Cohen tweeted his thanks on Sunday to those who messaged him on his birthday, which was Saturday. He shared a link to a GoFundMe page titled the “Michael Cohen Truth Fund.”

Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer and an opinion contributor for The Hill, launched the fundraising page last week after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony counts, including tax fraud, bank fraud and campaign finance law violations.

The fundraising effort has raised more than $162,000 of its $500,000 goal.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley criticized GoFundMe on “Fox & Friends” Monday and said the website is allowing people to purchase legal testimony.

“It’s a strange evolution of the role of this site,” Turley said. “GoFundMe has become a site where can you essentially purchase testimony that people go out there and they really ramp up their expected testimony.”

Turley said the new nature of GoFundMe disturbs him and said the arrangement could cause people to change their testimony based on monetary gain.

"It's a little unnerving for an attorney, because people could actually change their testimony to give them more of a market position," he concluded. "And for Michael Cohen, he's tried to position himself as far as he can on the anti-Trump site and it has paid off. It has sold like hot cakes. People have gone to GoFundMe and said 'I like that stuff,' and they've given him a lot of money."