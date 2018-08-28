HERE’S HOW KEY PARTS OF THE MUELLER INVESTIGATION COULD REMAIN SECRET FOR YEARS

A lawsuit currently pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit could severely impair special counsel Robert Mueller’s ability to share details of his inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election with the public.

The matter asks whether federal courts are empowered to release secret grand jury information. As Mueller has shared evidence and secured indictments in his probe from a grand jury in Washington, the case bears on his ability to publicly share details of his investigation.

The case, first flagged by Politico, relates to the disappearance of the Basque activist-academic Jesus de Galindez. Researchers are seeking access to sealed testimony an accused foreign agent named John Joseph Frank gave to a Washington grand jury relating to Galindez’s disappearance.

The Department of Justice is opposing the release of Frank’s testimony. They argue that federal rules prohibit the release of secret grand jury information and that the Galindez case does not “rise to the level of exceptional historic significance,” that would warrant their release.

A ruling for the Justice Department in that case could mean that Mueller would lose a mechanism for releasing evidence and findings he shared with the grand jury to the public, meaning that some elements of his probe could remain secret for years. – READ MORE

President Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday said when special counsel Robert Mueller‘s report into alleged collusion and obstruction by the president’s campaign proves Trump did nothing wrong, “we will have to admit you were fair.”

“Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction,” Giuliani tweeted. “They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will.”

Giuliani has been urging the special counsel’s office to wrap up the investigation and issue a report on election interference before the 2018 midterms.

Trump accused the special counsel in a tweet earlier this year of “meddling” with the midterm elections, and has sought to cast the Mueller investigation as a Democratic effort to obstruct his administration. – READ MORE