Cohen record leaker could face jail, as sources debunk missing-file claim

The mysterious law enforcement official behind the leak of confidential documents on Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s business dealings is facing new pressure as sources debunk his rationale for leaking — and one report suggests it won’t be long before he’s caught.

The leaker could face up to five years in jail if identified and prosecuted.

The individual, who has not been named, came forward in an interview with The New Yorker on Wednesday, taking responsibility for disclosing records that show Cohen used a shell company to receive payments from firms seeking access to the Trump administration — including AT&T and a New York-based investment firm linked to a Russian oligarch.

The official told The New Yorker he did it out of concern over allegedly missing files. The documents in question are known as “suspicious activity reports,” or SARs, and were filed by a bank that Cohen used. Banks are required to file such reports when they notice transactions that may break the law — and such records can be accessed by law enforcement.

The leaker claimed that two SARs detailing more than $3 million in additional transactions were missing from the database maintained by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN). – READ MORE

