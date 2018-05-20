True Pundit

Trump backs leading Republican in Calif. gubernatorial race: ‘John Cox is the man’

President Trump on Friday threw his support behind Republican businessman John Cox in California’s gubernatorial race, telling voters “he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had.”

“California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man – he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had,” Trump tweeted.

“I fully endorse John Cox for Governor and look forward to working with him to Make California Great Again!”

Cox is currently the leading Republican in the deep-blue state’s race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who is serving out his final term in office. – READ MORE

