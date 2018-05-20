Trump backs leading Republican in Calif. gubernatorial race: ‘John Cox is the man’

President Trump on Friday threw his support behind Republican businessman John Cox in California’s gubernatorial race, telling voters “he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had.”

“California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man – he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had,” Trump tweeted.

“I fully endorse John Cox for Governor and look forward to working with him to Make California Great Again!”

California finally deserves a great Governor, one who understands borders, crime and lowering taxes. John Cox is the man – he’ll be the best Governor you’ve ever had. I fully endorse John Cox for Governor and look forward to working with him to Make California Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Cox is currently the leading Republican in the deep-blue state’s race to replace Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who is serving out his final term in office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1