WATCH: PragerU Asks People On The Street If They Are ‘Proud To Be An American’

On Tuesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people at Echo Park if they are “proud to be an American.”

Witt asked one of the participants what “caused the downfall in America?” The man responded: “Capitalism…putting the buck before the person.” READ MORE

On Tuesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people at Echo Park if they are "proud to be an American." Here are some of the answers: "Not especially." "At the moment, no." "I wouldn’t say I have a lot of pride. No, I don’t."

