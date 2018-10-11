Politics Security
Cohen in Now a Registered Democrat; An Apparent Prerequisite to Be An FBI Rat
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney who until June served as the Republican Party’s deputy finance chair, today changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat, according to a knowledgeable source.
Cohen went online around noon to the Albany-based New York State board of elections to make the change, according to the source. The move fits a pattern of Cohen publicly breaking from the man for whom he once said he’d take “a bullet.”