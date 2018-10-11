    True Pundit

    Cohen in Now a Registered Democrat; An Apparent Prerequisite to Be An FBI Rat

    Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney who until June served as the Republican Party’s deputy finance chair, today changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat, according to a knowledgeable source.

    Cohen went online around noon to the Albany-based New York State board of elections to make the change, according to the source. The move fits a pattern of Cohen publicly breaking from the man for whom he once said he’d take “a bullet.”

    Cohen has been signaling his break with Trump for months now after Trump didn’t lift a finger to defend him from charges of campaign finance violations over Cohen’s payments of hush money to keep two women quiet about their affairs with Trump. READ MORE:

