Cohen denies Omarosa’s claim that Trump chewed up paper after Oval Office meeting

Michael Cohen on Sunday disputed a claim from former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman that she saw President Trump put a piece of paper in his mouth after meeting with his then-attorney.

Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018

LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it…I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018

Manigault Newman, who rose to fame on “The Apprentice” and was fired from her White House job in December, has made a number of explosive claims in her upcoming memoir “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

