    Politics

    Cohen denies Omarosa’s claim that Trump chewed up paper after Oval Office meeting

    Michael Cohen on Sunday disputed a claim from former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman that she saw President Trump put a piece of paper in his mouth after meeting with his then-attorney.

    “To the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it…I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously,” the president’s longtime personal fixer tweeted.

    Manigault Newman, who rose to fame on “The Apprentice” and was fired from her White House job in December, has made a number of explosive claims in her upcoming memoir “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House.” – READ MORE

     

