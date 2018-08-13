Michael Avenatti urges Democrats to reject Michelle Obama’s ‘When they go low, we go high’ me

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels, rejected first lady Michelle Obama’s message of positivity when he spoke at the Democratic Wing Ding event in Iowa on Friday and he has no regrets.

In a tweet Sunday, Avenatti, a vocal critic of the president, said his call for Democrats to fight “fire with fire” in the Trump era is a necessary one.

“I deeply respect our former FLOTUS – an incredible woman. Her message was the right one at that time and in the context she delivered it. But these are now critical times. And for our future and our children’s, we must have a fighter to end this dumpster fire of a presidency,” Avenatti said.

At the event, a fundraiser favored by past presidential candidates in the state that holds its primaries first, Avenatti chided Democrats for tending to bring “nail clippers to gunfights.” Suggesting a less civil approach, he said, “When they go low, I say we hit harder.” – READ MORE

