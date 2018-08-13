NANCY PELOSI CLAIMS NBC IS BEHIND EFFORTS TO KEEP HER FROM THE GAVEL

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed on Sunday morning that NBC is behind efforts to ensure that, should Democrats take back the House in November, she will not be given the chance to reclaim the gavel.

“I know NBC has been on a jag as one of their priorities to undermine my prospects as speaker,” she said.

Pelosi, appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” told guest host Jonathan Capehart that she didn’t put much stock in claims that some Democratic candidates and incumbents had already gone public with statements that they would not support her in another bid for House Speaker.

Citing an NBC report that listed 51 Democrats — 42 candidates and 9 incumbents — who said they would not support Pelosi if she ran again for speaker, Capehart asked, “Well, why not if the Democrats take back the House, give up the gavel?”

Pelosi began by blaming NBC, saying, “First of all, I know NBC has been on a jag as one of their priorities to undermine my prospects as speaker.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1