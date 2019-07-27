Cohen (D): Public Will Support Impeachment After More Hearings (VIDEO)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) called Friday for the House to pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump, arguing that the American public would be more supportive of impeachment if further hearings were held.

In an appearance on CNN two days after Mueller’s testimony on the Hill, host Fredricka Whitfield asked Judiciary Committee member Cohen what he thought of Nancy Pelosi’s approach to investigating Trump. Speaker Pelosi has been under pressure from members of the House Democratic Caucus who have called for immediate impeachment proceedings.

Cohen began by praising Pelosi as a “zen master” for her skill in working with people on issues, but admitted he did not share her reticence towards initiating impeachment proceedings against Trump. – READ MORE